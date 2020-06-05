Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cate Blanchett Cut Her Head in a Chainsaw-Related Accident

Just Jared Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
Cate Blanchett is okay after an accident in quarantine. The 51-year-old Academy Award-winning actress revealed on the most recent episode of A Podcast of One’s Own With Julia Gillard that she accidentally cut her head with a chainsaw. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cate Blanchett “I had a bit of a chainsaw accident [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Cate Blanchett suffers head injury after chainsaw accident

Cate Blanchett suffers head injury after chainsaw accident 00:43

 'Thor: Ragnarok' actress Cate Blanchett was fortunate to avoid serious injury when she suffered a "nick" to the head in a chainsaw accident during lockdown.

Related videos from verified sources

Cate Blanchett and Janelle Monae among Power of Women honourees [Video]

Cate Blanchett and Janelle Monae among Power of Women honourees

Entertainers Cate Blanchett, Janelle Monae, and Patti LuPone are set to be celebrated alongside coronavirus frontline staff at Variety's Power of Women event.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Cate Blanchett lands two new movie roles [Video]

Cate Blanchett lands two new movie roles

Cate Blanchett is set to star in 'Armageddon Time' and Netflix movie 'Don't Look Up'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published
Cate Blanchett rumoured for 'Borderlands' movie [Video]

Cate Blanchett rumoured for 'Borderlands' movie

Cate Blanchett is in talks to star in the film adaptation of the 'Borderlands' video game series.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Cate Blanchett suffers head injury in lockdown 'chainsaw accident'


Telegraph.co.uk Also reported by •Daily CallerFOXNews.comIndiaTimesBelfast TelegraphAceShowbiz

Had a bit of chainsaw accident which sounds very exciting but it wasn't: Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett revealed a frightening medical scare she suffered while in quarantine at her home in England
DNA


Tweets about this

wheresmycarol

ann-sophie RT @Riomatt00: heard cate blanchett cut her head with a chainsaw so i’m sending her LOL 1 minute ago

albertoallen

Alberto Allen #Cate #Blanchett suffers head injury after DIY chainsaw accident during lockdown https://t.co/AlaJmSGDHf 8 minutes ago

moonsparklexx

𝔪𝔞𝔯𝔦𝔞☁️ RT @waitingforcarol: okay, but imagine sarah paulson sending "heard you cut your head with a chainsaw lol" to cate blanchett 13 minutes ago

rosecoloredgae

Jodi🍁blm #JunkTerrorBill RT @gmanews: Double Oscar winner Cate Blanchett has revealed she had a lucky escape after suffering a cut to the head following a chainsaw… 19 minutes ago

pmnewsnigeria

P.M. NEWS RT @pmnewsnigeria: ‘I had little nick in the head’: Cate Blanchett reveals chainsaw accident https://t.co/tlnbKsoOmH https://t.co/J0ohfotEDx 22 minutes ago

globalbreaking_

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ Cate Blanchett 'nicks head' in chainsaw accident during lockdown: Cate Blanchett says she has injured her head in a… https://t.co/q5ba6ErgMJ 52 minutes ago

ReparSandra

Sandra Repar BLM RT @WNEMTV5news: Australian actress Cate Blanchett has said she cut her head with a chainsaw during an accident at home during lockdown. ht… 1 hour ago

y105_fm

Y105FM Cate Blanchett Injured Her Head With a Chainsaw https://t.co/ZltjNexoPC 2 hours ago