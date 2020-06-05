Cate Blanchett Cut Her Head in a Chainsaw-Related Accident
|
Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
Cate Blanchett is okay after an accident in quarantine. The 51-year-old Academy Award-winning actress revealed on the most recent episode of A Podcast of One’s Own With Julia Gillard that she accidentally cut her head with a chainsaw. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cate Blanchett “I had a bit of a chainsaw accident [...]
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this