Roger Goodell Admits NFL Was Wrong for Not Listening to Players, Will Encourage Peaceful Protests
Friday, 5 June 2020 () Roger Goodell, the commissioner of the NFL, is speaking out on racism in America and how the NFL was wrong for not listening to players earlier. Colin Kaepernick was the quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers for six seasons and he began protesting against racial injustice and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem. [...]
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell admits the league was wrong for not listening to its players earlier when they tried to raise awareness on racial injustice and police brutality over the last several years.
National Football League (NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league made mistakes in not listening to players, in a video on Friday denouncing racism in the United States amid widespread protests..
National Football League (NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league made mistakes in not listening to players, in a video on Friday (June 5) denouncing racism in the United States amid widespread..