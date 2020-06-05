Global  

Roger Goodell Admits NFL Was Wrong for Not Listening to Players, Will Encourage Peaceful Protests

Just Jared Friday, 5 June 2020
Roger Goodell, the commissioner of the NFL, is speaking out on racism in America and how the NFL was wrong for not listening to players earlier. Colin Kaepernick was the quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers for six seasons and he began protesting against racial injustice and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem. [...]
News video: Commissioner Roger Goodell says NFL was wrong for not listening to players earlier on racial injustice

Commissioner Roger Goodell says NFL was wrong for not listening to players earlier on racial injustice 00:45

 NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell admits the league was wrong for not listening to its players earlier when they tried to raise awareness on racial injustice and police brutality over the last several years.

