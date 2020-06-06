Drew Brees Tries To Help Donald Trump Get Woke About Kneeling + Getting White People To Help End Police Brutality
Saturday, 6 June 2020 () NFL superstar Drew Brees is going all-out to try and open President Donald Trump‘s eyes. The former league champion has responded to the head of state’s publicized support of his initial comments about not disrespecting the United States flag by kneeling. Drew x Donald Last night, Brees hit up Instagram to directly address Trump. Drew […]
