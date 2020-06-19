Stephen Colbert mocks Trump's belief people are wearing masks because they don't like him
Friday, 19 June 2020 () The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against President Donald Trump's attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration policy on Thursday, just days after ruling employers can't fire people for being LGBTQ. This prompted Trump to tweet, "Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn't like me?"
