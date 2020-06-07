Global  

Nick Cordero Is Starting Stem Cell Treatment Amid Health Battle

Just Jared Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
Nick Cordero is beginning a new treatment. The 41-year-old Broadway star, who has been battling for his health while recovering from coronavirus-related complications, is starting stem cell treatment, his wife Amanda Kloots revealed in an update on her Instagram Story on Saturday (June 6). “Okay guys, some Nick news. Exciting things. We have started stem [...]
 Nick Cordero is still fighting for his life after a battle with COVID-19, and now his wife Amanda Kloots has revealed that the Broadway star is undergoing stem cell treatment.

Nick Cordero Undergoes Stem Cell Treatment to Fix His Damaged Lungs

 The 'Rock of Ages' actor has started undergoing stem cell treatment to fix his lungs amid his ongoing recovery from his arduous battle with the killer virus...
