Tom Cotton Laughs, Mocks NY Times on Fox & Friends Over Resignation of Editor James Bennet

Video credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published 12 hours ago Fox and a hedgehog caught enjoying a midnight feast together 00:20 A fox and a hedgehog have become the most unlikely of friends after they were caught enjoying a midnight feast together. The animals were filmed eating food on webcams set up by wildlife enthusiast Stu McKenzie, at his home in Malvern, Worcs. Mr McKenzie, 48, said he expected to see the hedgehog as...