Prince Harry's Aunt Reveals Royal Family Tried to 'Help' Meghan Markle

Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The royal family has barely made any public statements about Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s royal exit since it happened earlier this year, but now, Sophie, Countess of Wessex has made a short statement. Sophie, Countess of Wessex is Prince Harry‘s aunt, and she’s married to Harry’s uncle Prince Edward. If you don’t know, [...] 👓 View full article

