Hollywood Star Terry Crews’ Twitter Fingers Get Him In Big Trouble W/ Black Twitter
Monday, 8 June 2020 () Hollywood star Terry Crews is facing major backlash. After taking to social media to speak on inequality, his Twitter fingers have come back to haunt him. Crews x Supremacy Last night, Crews tweeted about defeating white supremacy and how that would create black supremacy if done without everybody fighting for the same team. “Defeating White […]
The post Hollywood Star Terry Crews’ Twitter Fingers Get Him In Big Trouble W/ Black Twitter appeared first on .
Terry Crews Draws Criticism for Tweet on 'Black Supremacy' Social media users are not happy with the 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star after a post he shared amid protests across the U.S. @terrycrews, via Twitter The actor has often addressed the death of George Floyd, but this particular tweet left him...
A Virginia bookstore owner saw herpopularity grow on Twitter after she tweetedabout being a Black business owner.On June 2, Deshanta Hairston, of Martinsville, shareda moving post about the challenges..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:19Published