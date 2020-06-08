Issa Rae Reacts After Donald Trump 'Likes' Tweet About 'Insecure'
Monday, 8 June 2020 () Issa Rae is responding to Donald Trump‘s unusual Twitter like. If you missed it, the President’s account “liked” a tweet about her hit TV show Insecure. “This is how I wanted tonight’s episode of insecure to end…Damn Molly,” @shiningheaux wrote on Twitter, along with a gif from The Color Purple. Well, Issa seemingly reacted to [...]
Insecure 4x10 "Lowkey Lost" Season 4 Episode 10 Promo (Season Finale) - Molly takes Andrew to a work function, and they struggle to see eye-to-eye; Issa continues to search for happiness; the girls get a distressing call about a friend.
» Starring: Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis and Lisa Joyce
Insecure 4x09 "Lowkey Trying" Season 4 Episode 9 Promo trailer HD - Issa considers doing Nathan a favor; Dr. Rhonda and Andrew ask Molly to consider a different approach in dealing with people who have..
Insecure 4x08 "Lowkey Happy" Season 4 Episode 8 Promo trailer HD - Issa (Issa Rae) and Lawrence (Jay Ellis) catch up and talk life, careers, past mistakes, and what makes each of them happy. Written by..