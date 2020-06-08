Global  

Issa Rae Reacts After Donald Trump 'Likes' Tweet About 'Insecure'

Monday, 8 June 2020
Issa Rae is responding to Donald Trump‘s unusual Twitter like. If you missed it, the President’s account “liked” a tweet about her hit TV show Insecure. “This is how I wanted tonight’s episode of insecure to end…Damn Molly,” @shiningheaux wrote on Twitter, along with a gif from The Color Purple. Well, Issa seemingly reacted to [...]
