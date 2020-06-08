Kim Kardashian Celebrates Kanye West’s Birthday W/ Gushy Boo’d Up Pics: “My King”
Monday, 8 June 2020 () Reality TV star Kim Kardashian knows the importance of June 8. The high-profile entertainer went online this week to acknowledge her husband Kanye West‘s birthday. Kim x Ye On Monday, Kardashian jumped onto Instagram with some gushy pics in celebration of West’s birthday. She also crowned the rap star as her king. “Happy Birthday to […]
The post Kim Kardashian Celebrates Kanye West’s Birthday W/ Gushy Boo’d Up Pics: “My King” appeared first on .
Five surprising facts about Kanye West! You may know Kanye for his 21 Grammy Awards or maybe even for his Yeezy shoes but today, we're looking about some surprising facts which you may have not known!..
