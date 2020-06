Jarabe De Palo’s Pau Dones Dies At 53: Alejandro Sanz, Pablo Alboran & More React Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Spanish artist Pau Donés, lead singer of popular rock band Jarabe de Palo, died Tuesday (June 9) in Spain. He was 53 years old. 👓 View full article

