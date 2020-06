MTV Cuts Ties With 'Challenge' Star Dee Nguyen After Racist Remarks; She Issues An Apology Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

MTV has cut their relationship with Dee Nguyen, following her remarks on the Black Lives Matter movement over the weekend. Dee, a star on the new season of The Challenge, was put on blast for a tweet she shared over the weekend, in which she tried to defend her support of Black Lives Matter. “IDK [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Primetimer Lee Nguyen is out of 'The Challenge' after offensive social media comments. https://t.co/OcdbtZZePb 1 minute ago jimmy franklin MTV Cuts Ties with The Challenge's Dee Nguyen After 'Offensive' Black Lives Matter Comments https://t.co/6ujpVMeUO7… https://t.co/25gOrdaNe2 17 minutes ago Sal Taccone RT @EW: MTV cuts ties with #TheChallenge star Dee Nguyen after controversial comments https://t.co/jaNZT8Nx1z 25 minutes ago US Live News * ‘The Challenge’: MTV Fires Cast Member Dee Nguyen Over Black Lives Matter Comments Deadline * MTV Cuts Ties with… https://t.co/RxRgaZ8Gs8 27 minutes ago John C. MTV Cuts Ties with The Challenge's Dee Nguyen After 'Offensive' Black Lives Matter Comments. THERE IS A CHINK IN HER ARMOUR. 29 minutes ago Anurag RT @enews: The Challenge is cutting ties with Dee Nguyen. The MTV show announced on Monday that it "severed ties with her" as a result of h… 39 minutes ago luv_frequency6 It sounds like she is saying she was Raped by a Black Live Matters..https://t.co/X06zmwqxpf 46 minutes ago DJC RT @MattCarterMedia: MTV cuts ties with #TheChallenge star Dee Nguyen over offensive social-media posts https://t.co/qR4SNz5aCG 54 minutes ago