Anna Wintour Admits to 'Hurtful, Intolerant' Mistakes at 'Vogue'
Just Jared Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Anna Wintour is opening up amid global protests against police brutality and systemic racism in the wake of George Floyd's murder. The 70-year-old editor-in-chief of Vogue spoke to her staff about her behavior in a note, via Page Six on Tuesday (June 9).
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Anna Wintour Says 'Vogue' Hasn't Done Enough for Black People

Anna Wintour Says 'Vogue' Hasn't Done Enough for Black People 01:28

 Anna Wintour Says 'Vogue' Hasn't Done Enough for Black People The 'Vogue' Editor-in-Chief has issued an apology to black staff at Condé Nast and has admitted that there are "too few" black employees at the company. She has also taken "full responsibility" for hurtful and intolerant stories that...

Anna Wintour: 'Vogue has not done enough for black people' [Video]

Anna Wintour: 'Vogue has not done enough for black people'

Anna Wintour has admitted that there are "too few" black employees at Vogue and has taken "full responsibility" for hurtful and intolerant stories that appeared in the publication.

Why Anna Wintour Believes Pandemic Will Hit Fast Fashion Hard [Video]

Why Anna Wintour Believes Pandemic Will Hit Fast Fashion Hard

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has thought deeply about how the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic will impact the fashion industry. According to Business Insider, Wintour said in a CNBC interview..

Anna Wintour to Black Colleagues at Vogue: I Value Your Voices and Responses

 In the wake of the ongoing global protests against systemic racism, the fashion magazine's editor-in-chief apologizes for making 'hurtful' and 'intolerant'...
Vogue's Anna Wintour apologises for race-related 'mistakes'

Vogue's Anna Wintour apologises for race-related 'mistakes' Vogue's Anna Wintour has apologised in an internal email for "mistakes" made in her 32-year tenure in not doing enough to elevate black voices on her staff and...
Anna Wintour Acknowledges Vogue's ''Hurtful and Intolerant'' Moments in Staff Memo

 In a memo sent to Vogue staffers and obtained by E! News, famed editor-in-chief Anna Wintour admits the publication has "not found enough ways" to support its...
