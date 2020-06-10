Anna Wintour Admits to 'Hurtful, Intolerant' Mistakes at 'Vogue'
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () Anna Wintour is opening up amid global protests against police brutality and systemic racism in the wake of George Floyd‘s murder. The 70-year-old editor-in-chief of Vogue spoke to her staff about her behavior in a note, via Page Six on Tuesday (June 9). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anna Wintour The note was [...]
