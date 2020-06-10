Anna Wintour Admits to 'Hurtful, Intolerant' Mistakes at 'Vogue'

Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

Anna Wintour is opening up amid global protests against police brutality and systemic racism in the wake of George Floyd‘s murder. The 70-year-old editor-in-chief of Vogue spoke to her staff about her behavior in a note, via Page Six on Tuesday (June 9). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anna Wintour The note was [...] 👓 View full article

