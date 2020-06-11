Coachella & Stagecoach Music Festivals Officially Cancelled in 2020

Global  

Coronavirus and the potential for a second wave of COVID-19 has officially caused both the Coachella Music Festival and Stagecoach Music Festival to be cancelled. Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser signed an order on Wednesday (June 10) making this news official, noting a “possible autumn resurgence” of COVID-19. “These decisions are not [...]
 The popular music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach have been canceled for 2020. Public health officials for Riverside County, California announced the cancellations on Wednesday. According to Business Insider, the shows are being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Health officials are...

