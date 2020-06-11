Coachella & Stagecoach Music Festivals Officially Cancelled in 2020

Marci 🐩🐕🐕🐩🐹🐘🐠 RT @maddkat57: Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals officially canceled for 2020 https://t.co/7GlN9uqQyz 3 minutes ago Susan Bunch RT @CNN: The annual Coachella and Stagecoach festivals -- two of the largest music events held in Southern California -- have been canceled… 4 minutes ago Know Something About RT @AP: The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns. Coachella, a music and arts festival,… 5 minutes ago TheTop10News Coachella, Stagecoach music festivals canceled for 2020 due to ongoing coronavirus concerns Source: Fox News https://t.co/th6yrrQGrE 7 minutes ago Celebrity Detective Coachella and Stagecoach festivals canceled over concerns about coronavirus spread The annual Coachella and Stagec… https://t.co/YxsLFZzQrO 8 minutes ago Elizabeth Cavanaugh RT @Reuters: Coachella, Stagecoach music festivals canceled for 2020 on virus concerns https://t.co/Njo6Q20ZPg https://t.co/ecxXVzed6h 9 minutes ago NAIJASTARZ The annual Coachella and Stagecoach festivals, two of the largest music events held in Southern California, have be… https://t.co/QRAoKqRhRM 10 minutes ago presshub_us [ foxnews] #Coachella, Stagecoach music festivals canceled for 2020 due to ongoing #Coronavirus concerns https://t.co/DGHQU2UbWi 10 minutes ago