UNIEKTHOUGHTS RT @etnow: Despite the fact that the 26-year-old EMT was shot at least eight times during the no-knock search, the report listed Taylor's i… 3 minutes ago DworkinsDaughter RT @blkresist: They Listed Breonna Taylor's Injuries as 'None' https://t.co/lw1NFEJ1OL 3 minutes ago veteran hoe 🥇 RT @dvsn: This is heartbreaking and disgusting!No Arrests have been made, No one fired. She was shot 8 times and they had her injuries lis… 4 minutes ago TheFashionAuthority RT @CBSEveningNews: Despite the fact that she was shot at least 8 times during a no-knock search, the report listed Taylor’s injuries as “n… 7 minutes ago -- RT @Complex: #Louisville police release #BreonnaTaylor incident report, it's almost entirely blank: https://t.co/DZ9WKy0pX0 Her injuries?… 7 minutes ago K.A. Williams RT @revolttv: The incident report listed Breonna Taylor’s injuries as “none,” although she was shot at least eight times. https://t.co/tBFW… 12 minutes ago lynnespock RT @jiveDurkey: what a fucking sham @LMPD Louisville police released a nearly-blank incident report from the night Breonna Taylor was murd… 12 minutes ago Danielle Olson Louisville police release the Breonna Taylor incident report. It's virtually blank. Injuries listed: "none."… https://t.co/0x20PzU2qH 21 minutes ago