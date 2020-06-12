Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Did Kylie Jenner have a facelift surgery that went wrong?

Mid-Day Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Make-up mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner has been accused of undergoing a new facelift surgery, which reportedly appears to have gone wrong. Kylie, who has been in isolation with her daughter Stormi and former partner Travis Scott during the COVID-19 lockdown, was pictured going out with her friend Fai Khadra. Her outing...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Kylie Jenner disobeyed social distancing guidelines to attend a birthday party

Kylie Jenner disobeyed social distancing guidelines to attend a birthday party 01:04

 Kylie Jenner is once again being called out for ignoring social distancing guidelines amid the global pandemic.Jenner, who shared tips on how to stay busy while isolated, doesn’t seem to be taking her own advice anymore.Jenner’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou shared photos of the mogul with...

Related videos from verified sources

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi front cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia [Video]

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi front cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the cover image of Vogue Czechoslovakia which features herself and her daughter Stormi.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published
Kylie Jenner's very first Instagram posts are just as basic as everyone else's [Video]

Kylie Jenner's very first Instagram posts are just as basic as everyone else's

Stars: They’re just like us. Okay, not really, but back when Instagram was just a few years old, they definitely used it like us.Case in point: If you scroll all the way down to Kylie Jenner’s..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:58Published
Kylie Jenner criticised for beauty company's lack of black employees [Video]

Kylie Jenner criticised for beauty company's lack of black employees

Kylie Jenner is facing backlash for the lack of diversity among her Kylie Cosmetics employees.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:52Published

Tweets about this