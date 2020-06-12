Did Kylie Jenner have a facelift surgery that went wrong?
Friday, 12 June 2020 () Make-up mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner has been accused of undergoing a new facelift surgery, which reportedly appears to have gone wrong. Kylie, who has been in isolation with her daughter Stormi and former partner Travis Scott during the COVID-19 lockdown, was pictured going out with her friend Fai Khadra. Her outing...
Kylie Jenner is once again being called out for ignoring social distancing guidelines amid the global pandemic.Jenner, who shared tips on how to stay busy while isolated, doesn’t seem to be taking her own advice anymore.Jenner’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou shared photos of the mogul with...