Amazon Could Pull 'Dukes of Hazzard' From Streaming - Find Out Why Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

You might not be able to stream the classic television show, Dukes of Hazzard, any longer on IMDb TV. The streaming service is considering pulling the series, which stars John Schneider and Tom Wopat, over its use of the Confederate Flag. Variety reports that Amazon Prime is in talks of the process, because of the [...] 👓 View full article