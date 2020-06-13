Devin Nunes’ Attorney Admits ‘Dead End’ in Hunt for Real Identities of Cow, Mom Twitter Account Parodying the Congresssman

Global  

Devin Nunes’ Attorney Admits ‘Dead End’ in Hunt for Real Identities of Cow, Mom Twitter Account Parodying the CongresssmanCongressman Devin Nunes (R-CA) hunt for the true identity behind the anonymous parody Twitter account “Devin Nunes’ Cow” has not turned out to be well done. According to the Fresno Bee, the Congressman’s attorney has admitted that he has hit a “dead end” in the legal battle to have Twitter release the real names of the people […]
