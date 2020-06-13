New Poll: Kamala Harris Now Top Choice for Biden VP Among Black Voters as Her Approval Soars
Saturday, 13 June 2020 () Kamala Harris is the top choice among black voters to join former Vice President Joe Biden's ticket as his running mate according to a new poll, and her approval rating among black voters has more than doubled since April.
This morning, Reuters reports that more than 50 liberal groups have signed a letter to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. They warn Biden he could lose black voters’ support unless he commits to more transformative policing reforms. Biden has drawn renewed attention for his crime agenda...