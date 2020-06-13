Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Poll: Kamala Harris Now Top Choice for Biden VP Among Black Voters as Her Approval Soars

Mediaite Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
New Poll: Kamala Harris Now Top Choice for Biden VP Among Black Voters as Her Approval SoarsKamala Harris is the top choice among black voters to join former Vice President Joe Biden's ticket as his running mate according to a new poll, and her approval rating among black voters has more than doubled since April.
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Liberal Groups Lecture Biden On Policing

Liberal Groups Lecture Biden On Policing 00:37

 This morning, Reuters reports that more than 50 liberal groups have signed a letter to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. They warn Biden he could lose black voters’ support unless he commits to more transformative policing reforms. Biden has drawn renewed attention for his crime agenda...

Evisceratebot

Cool Person RT @hunhoff54: @AnneAshley7 I was impressed with Demings during the impeachment “trial.” She does not have the star power Kamala brings, bu… 3 hours ago

hunhoff54

hunhoff54 @AnneAshley7 I was impressed with Demings during the impeachment “trial.” She does not have the star power Kamala b… https://t.co/jOtugVbUoQ 3 hours ago

Iamerikaharper

Erika Harper RT @DobieWanKenobi: It's not even close anymore. 28% for Kamala, the next most popular choice, Warren, down there at 13%. https://t.co/1Xe… 12 hours ago

lori2882

If I was a man, I'd be the man🩸&🦷 @tify330 No one??? Riiight. https://t.co/DpMkbRqzoI 12 hours ago

DobieWanKenobi

Eric Doberstein It's not even close anymore. 28% for Kamala, the next most popular choice, Warren, down there at 13%. https://t.co/1XeHl0Q0r2 13 hours ago

pagebreakinfo

voteblue RT @USpoletics: @chasealexndr @Shermichael_ “Harris’ approval among black voters has more than doubled since April. Harris led with 25%, an… 14 hours ago

michele5411

michele collins RT @tify330: “But among black voters, Harris led with 25 percent, and Warren came in fourth at 15 percent. Former Georgia legislator Stacey… 14 hours ago