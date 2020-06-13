Alicia Keys + John Legend Announced As Next Verzuz Face-Off On Juneteenth Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

R&B singers Alicia Keys and John Legend are going to put their hits to the test. The Grammy-winning superstars are now set to see each other in a much-needed Verzuz battle. Keys x Legend On Saturday, the Verzuz social media pages announced the face-off. Barring any setbacks, the event will go down Friday, June 19 […]



The post Alicia Keys + John Legend Announced As Next Verzuz Face-Off On Juneteenth appeared first on . R&B singers Alicia Keys and John Legend are going to put their hits to the test. The Grammy-winning superstars are now set to see each other in a much-needed Verzuz battle. Keys x Legend On Saturday, the Verzuz social media pages announced the face-off. Barring any setbacks, the event will go down Friday, June 19 […]The post Alicia Keys + John Legend Announced As Next Verzuz Face-Off On Juneteenth appeared first on . 👓 View full article

