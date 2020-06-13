Global  

Alicia Keys + John Legend Announced As Next Verzuz Face-Off On Juneteenth

SOHH Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Alicia Keys + John Legend Announced As Next Verzuz Face-Off On JuneteenthR&B singers Alicia Keys and John Legend are going to put their hits to the test. The Grammy-winning superstars are now set to see each other in a much-needed Verzuz battle. Keys x Legend On Saturday, the Verzuz social media pages announced the face-off. Barring any setbacks, the event will go down Friday, June 19 […]

The post Alicia Keys + John Legend Announced As Next Verzuz Face-Off On Juneteenth appeared first on .
