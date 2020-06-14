Global  

Adele Honors Grenfell Tower Survivors on Third Anniversary

Sunday, 14 June 2020
Adele is sending her love to the survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire. On Sunday (June 14), the 32-year-old entertainer shared a message of support during a virtual memorial on the third anniversary of the deadly London fire, which claimed the lives of 72 people. “I want to send my love to all of you [...]
 Adele pays tribute to mark the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire. Sunday marks three years since a small kitchen fire in the west London high-rise turned into the most deadly domestic blaze since the Second World War. The fire claimed 72 lives and more than 70 other people were injured....

Adele and Akala lead stars in marking third anniversary of Grenfell Tower fire

 Adele, Akala and George The Poet were among the stars paying tribute on the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire.
