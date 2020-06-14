Adele Honors Grenfell Tower Survivors on Third Anniversary
Sunday, 14 June 2020 () Adele is sending her love to the survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire. On Sunday (June 14), the 32-year-old entertainer shared a message of support during a virtual memorial on the third anniversary of the deadly London fire, which claimed the lives of 72 people. “I want to send my love to all of you [...]
