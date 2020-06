Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 8 hours ago Starmer bemoans lack of progress on third anniversary of Grenfell Tower fire 01:50 Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer says three years on from the Grenfell fire there has been 'little justice or accountability' served over the disaster. Labour estimating there are still 56,000 people living in homes wrapped in the same flammable cladding as Grenfell.