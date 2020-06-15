Chase Stokes Confirms He's Dating 'Outer Banks' Co-Star Madelyn Cline
Monday, 15 June 2020 () Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline have taken their on-screen romance off-screen! Chase, 27, revealed on his Instagram on Sunday (June 14) that he is dating Madelyn, 22, by sharing photos from their romantic beach date. “cats outta the bag,” Chase wrote, while Madelyn commented on the post, writing, “Topper punching the air [...]
