Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chase Stokes Confirms He's Dating 'Outer Banks' Co-Star Madelyn Cline

Just Jared Jr Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline have taken their on-screen romance off-screen! Chase, 27, revealed on his Instagram on Sunday (June 14) that he is dating Madelyn, 22, by sharing photos from their romantic beach date. “cats outta the bag,” Chase wrote, while Madelyn commented on the post, writing, “Topper punching the air [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Cast Talk 'Outer Banks' [Video]

Cast Talk 'Outer Banks'

The cast of the new Netflix coming-of-age drama "Outer Banks", including Chase Stokes, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, and Madison Bailey, discuss their series and how it shows that social status doesn't..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:22Published

Related news from verified sources

'Outer Banks' Stars Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline Are Dating in Real Life!

 It’s official – Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are dating in real life! Chase, 27, confirmed on Sunday (June 14) that he is dating his Outer Banks co-star...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

afcmaddy11

maddy hayes🦋🦋 RT @people: Outer Banks' Chase Stokes Confirms He's Dating Costar Madelyn Cline​ https://t.co/yWai5Q4iws 31 seconds ago

valandvlad

hi|hi RT @JustJared: #OuterBanks star Chase Stokes confirms he's dating co-star Madelyn Cline! https://t.co/xD47oXuBRC 8 minutes ago

cruchi_cordero

Maria Cruz ♑️ RT @justjaredjr: #OuterBanks stars Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline are dating IRL! https://t.co/DWnbJbgV9O 10 minutes ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. #OuterBanks stars Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline are dating IRL! https://t.co/DWnbJbgV9O 18 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com #OuterBanks star Chase Stokes confirms he's dating co-star Madelyn Cline! https://t.co/xD47oXuBRC 34 minutes ago