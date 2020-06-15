Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Spike Lee Apologizes For His Comments Defending Woody Allen

Just Jared Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Spike Lee is backtracking on his public support for Woody Allen. The 63-year-old Oscar winning director has apologized after first supporting Woody and denouncing “cancel culture”. “I’d just like to say Woody Allen is a great, great filmmaker, and this cancel thing is not just Woody,” Spike first said in a radio interview last week. [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published
News video: A&E Cancels 'Live PD,' Spike Lee Warns Against 'Defund the Police' Message & NAACP and Stars Partner for PSA | THR News

A&E Cancels 'Live PD,' Spike Lee Warns Against 'Defund the Police' Message & NAACP and Stars Partner for PSA | THR News 02:17

 A&E Cancels 'Live PD,' Spike Lee Warns Against 'Defund the Police' Message & NAACP and Stars Partner for PSA | THR News

Related videos from verified sources

Spike Lee Speaks Out on "Defund The Police" Message | THR News [Video]

Spike Lee Speaks Out on "Defund The Police" Message | THR News

Spike Lee Speaks Out on "Defund The Police" Message | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:27Published
Spike Lee warns of world peril if Trump is re-elected [Video]

Spike Lee warns of world peril if Trump is re-elected

Spike Lee warns of world peril if Trump is re-elected The US leader is currently performing poorly in polls, but the filmmaker doesn't think that means he'll definitely lose in November's election but..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:13Published
Alec Baldwin defends Woody Allen Instagram post during Blackout Tuesday [Video]

Alec Baldwin defends Woody Allen Instagram post during Blackout Tuesday

Alec Baldwin has defended promoting his interview with Woody Allen on Instagram during Blackout Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Spike Lee apologizes for defending Woody Allen: 'My Words Were WRONG'

 Spike Lee issued an apology after defending his “friend” Woody Allen and criticizing the "cancel culture" in a recent interview. 
FOXNews.com

Spike Lee Apologizes After Defending Woody Allen: ‘My Words Were Wrong’

 Spike Lee is taking back the statements he made defending Woody Allen.
Billboard.com

Spike Lee apologises for supporting Woody Allen
Indian Express


Tweets about this