Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were supposed to unite for a rom-com!

Mid-Day Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely and unfortunate demise has shocked the television and Hindi film industry. Tributes and condolences have flooded social media since he passed away. He was gearing up for Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Hollywood film, The Fault In Our Stars. But that's not all, he had one more film that was...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sushant Singh Rajput's family reaches his Mumbai residence

Sushant Singh Rajput's family reaches his Mumbai residence 01:18

 Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family member reached at his Mumbai residence. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh's friend Rhea Chakraborty visited Cooper Hospital, where his body has been kept. She will be questioned by the police in connection with the case.

Related videos from verified sources

People gather in Patna to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, demand CBI probe [Video]

People gather in Patna to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, demand CBI probe

People gathered at Kargil Chowk in Patna on June 16 to pay tribute to actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They demanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his death case. Rajput had allegedly..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:05Published
Nepotism versus talent: Sushant Singh’s death fuels Bollywood bullying row [Video]

Nepotism versus talent: Sushant Singh’s death fuels Bollywood bullying row

The tragic and untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput by suicide has shocked the nation and sparked a fresh debate on the scourge of nepotism in Bollywood. From members of the film fraternity to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 31:49Published
Vivek Oberoi I will miss the ever smiling Sushant Singh Rajput [Video]

Vivek Oberoi I will miss the ever smiling Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were concluded at Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle, on Monday afternoon, amid heavy downpour.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:37Published

Related news from verified sources

When Sushant-Rhea were spotted together

 Gone too soon, Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the dynamic young actors in the Bollywood industry who’s sudden demise came as a shock to the nation. The actor...
IndiaTimes

Last pic of Sushant with rumoured gf Rhea

 On March 11, Sushant Singh Rajput and his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty were snapped by the paparazzi outside their gym in Mumbai.
IndiaTimes

Sushant-Rhea were to star in a film together

 According to the latest report, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were prepping up for their first movie together. The couple was to feature in Rumy...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Bollywood Life

Tweets about this

247groundnews

247groundnews How Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were supposed to unite for a rom-com! https://t.co/wOakksgjqB 25 minutes ago

MDSEntertainme1

[email protected] Sushant Singh Rajput’s Marriage Was In November 2020? LIVE – IN Relationship With Rhea Chakraborty? https://t.co/ru95aWcFne 42 minutes ago

MDSEntertainme1

[email protected] Sushant Singh Rajput CASE: Rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty to be interrogated by Mumbai Police? https://t.co/QIJxqui2Q1 56 minutes ago

Chandra13445068

Chandra Shekhar Singh RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: #SushantSinghRajput’s death: Mumbai Police records statements of 9 people, close friend Rhea Chakraborty to be called s… 1 hour ago

ArunPan48049546

Chowkidar Arun Pandey RT @ieEntertainment: Filmmaker Rumy Jafry on Tuesday revealed #SushantSinghRajput was set to begin shooting for a romantic comedy, also sta… 3 hours ago

khiljeedotcom

khiljee.com Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Mumbai Police records statements of 9 people, close friend Rhea Chakraborty to be cal… https://t.co/8xWPtmbgNN 5 hours ago

Testrisha

Test_Sherlock acc test4 Sushant-Rhea Were To Co-Star In Film, Director Says https://t.co/efBlJe6ufh 6 hours ago

ZaAkaash

AkAsh MiLAN SiNhA RT @HimeshMankad: . @itsSSR and #RheaChakraborty were all set to team up on a romantic-comedy, set in London and Punjab. Director @rumyjafr… 6 hours ago