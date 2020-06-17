Global  

Riot Fest 2021 Set With Headliners My Chemical Romance, Smashing Pumpkins & Run the Jewels

Billboard.com Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Chicago’s Riot Fest 2020 has been scrubbed, due to the health crisis.
