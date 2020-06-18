Penguin: 6 reasons why this movie should be right on top of your binge-watching list this weekend
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () Keerthy Suresh's upcoming movie Penguin has been making all the right noises on social media ever since news of its release on Amazon Prime Video was announced. The official poster announcement of the movie piqued one's interest right from the word go along with trailer taking no time to make one as curious as ever. There's no...
These movie monsters will terrify, shock and excite with their fangs, claws, and might! For this list, we’ll be looking at the very best films centered around monsters that have been released since the year 2000.