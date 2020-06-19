Global  

Amy Klobuchar Withdraws From Biden's V.P. Candidate Pool, Says a Woman of Color Should Be Nominated

Just Jared Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Amy Klobuchar has announced that she has withdrawn from consideration to be Joe Biden‘s running mate on the democratic ballot this November. The former V.P. has previously announced that he will be picking a woman to be his Vice Presidential nominee and Amy thinks he should pick a woman of color. “America must seize on [...]
Klobuchar Withdraws From VP Consideration, Says Biden Should Pick A Woman Of Color

 "If you want to heal this nation right now," Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Thursday night, "this is sure a hell of way to do it."
