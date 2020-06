Isolation, suppressed emotions and the trials of domesticity: Why Alan Bennett's Talking Heads is ripe for remake Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Jodie Comer and Martin Freeman star in a new series of Bennett's TV monologues, and it couldn't have arrived at a better time, writes our arts columnist Fiona Sturges 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this