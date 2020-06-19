Global  

George Clooney Makes $500,000 Donation in Response to Trump Saying He Made Juneteenth 'Famous'

Just Jared Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
George Clooney is doing good. The 59-year-old actor will be donating $500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative, he announced on Friday (July 19). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of George Clooney The donation was made in response to President Donald Trump‘s claim that he made Juneteenth “famous.” “Thank you President Trump for ‘making Juneteenth [...]
