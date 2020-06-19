George Clooney Makes $500,000 Donation in Response to Trump Saying He Made Juneteenth 'Famous'



Related videos from verified sources GM to Recognize Juneteenth and George Floyd



General Motors will observe Juneteenth with moments of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, representing the amount of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd's neck. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:19 Published 2 days ago Peaceful Protesters Gather In Bellevue In Response To George Floyd's Death



For the 13th straight day, demonstrators are on the streets across Southwestern Pennsylvania in response to the death of George Floyd, KDKA'S Royce Jones reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:31 Published 1 week ago Peaceful Protest Held In Dormont In Response To George Floyd's Death



For the 13th straight day, demonstrators are on the streets across Southwestern Pennsylvania in response to the death of George Floyd, KDKA'S Shelby Cassesse reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:05 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this Andres RT @JustJared: George Clooney makes a $500,000 donation in response to Trump taking credit for making Juneteenth "famous" - read his statem… 38 minutes ago JustJared.com George Clooney makes a $500,000 donation in response to Trump taking credit for making Juneteenth "famous" - read h… https://t.co/Q8ObheyAt1 38 minutes ago