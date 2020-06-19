Amanda Kloots Visits Husband Nick Cordero in the Hospital, Holds His Hand in New Photo
Friday, 19 June 2020 () Amanda Kloots has finally been able to visit her husband Nick Cordero in the hospital! The 41-year-old Broadway star has been hospitalized since March 30 after being diagnosed with coronavirus following several false negative tests. He suffered many complications while battling the virus and his leg had to be amputated. Nick, who was in a [...]
An 81-year-old former vicar who married his 27-year-old gay lover has died alone in a Romanian hospital - as his toy boy widow reveals that he "cried for two days" but is now ready to enjoy his hearty..