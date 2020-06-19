Watch: Hurricane Chris Arrested For Murder, 2 Chainz Sued By Pablo Escobar Estate, Noname Claps Back At J. Cole
Friday, 19 June 2020 () The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Hurricane Chris getting arrested on a murder charge, 2 Chainz catching a case against the Pablo Escobar estate, and the Noname/J. Cole rap battle. Watch and comment below!
A Beverly Hills corporation that controls the trademarks of Pablo Escobar is suing rapper 2 Chainz and his business partner for using the late Colombian cocaine kingpin's brand. Katie Johnston reports.