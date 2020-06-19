Watch: Hurricane Chris Arrested For Murder, 2 Chainz Sued By Pablo Escobar Estate, Noname Claps Back At J. Cole

Global  

SOHH Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Watch: Hurricane Chris Arrested For Murder, 2 Chainz Sued By Pablo Escobar Estate, Noname Claps Back At J. ColeThe rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Hurricane Chris getting arrested on a murder charge, 2 Chainz catching a case against the Pablo Escobar estate, and the Noname/J. Cole rap battle. Watch and comment below!

Video credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Pablo Escobar Company Sues Rapper 2 Chainz For $10M Over Restaurant Name

Pablo Escobar Company Sues Rapper 2 Chainz For $10M Over Restaurant Name 00:26

 A Beverly Hills corporation that controls the trademarks of Pablo Escobar is suing rapper 2 Chainz and his business partner for using the late Colombian cocaine kingpin's brand. Katie Johnston reports.

