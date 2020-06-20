Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beyonce Drops Surprise Song For Juneteenth Called 'Black Parade' - Grab The Lyrics Here!

Just Jared Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Beyonce is celebrating Juneteenth in the most epic way – with a brand new track called “Black Parade”! The 38-year-old superstar led the reveal of the new track with a snippet posted to Instagram, with the announcement of Black Parade, a list of black owned businesses to support during the Juneteenth weekend. PHOTOS: Check out [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Juneteenth: Long-Celebrated in Black History Perhaps Poised to Become National Holiday

Juneteenth: Long-Celebrated in Black History Perhaps Poised to Become National Holiday 02:29

 KPIX 5's Devin Fehely takes a look back at the roots of the Juneteenth celebration marking the effective end of slavery in the U.S. (6-19-20)

Related videos from verified sources

Thousands Join Jubilant Juneteenth Festivities Around the Bay Area [Video]

Thousands Join Jubilant Juneteenth Festivities Around the Bay Area

There were Juneteenth gatherings Friday in San Jose, marches in San Francisco and a big festival at Lake Merritt in Oakland. Andria Borba reports. (6-19-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:03Published
Bill Taylor discusses his roots with Milwaukee Juneteenth parade [Video]

Bill Taylor discusses his roots with Milwaukee Juneteenth parade

Bill Taylor was a mainstay at TMJ4 for almost 3 decades. He tells us he was excited to be a part of this year's Juneteenth parade. He helped create the popular Milwaukee parade.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 03:59Published
Young Black Coloradans discuss what Juneteenth means to them [Video]

Young Black Coloradans discuss what Juneteenth means to them

Seven Black youth activists from the Denver area spoke with Denver7 about what Juneteenth means to them.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:00Published

Tweets about this

DarrellPLKS

Darrell W. Robinson Beyoncé Drops Surprise New Song ‘Black Parade’ on Juneteenth https://t.co/pcNT8epwQS via @RollingStone 2 minutes ago

Kaygirl8Lawana

lawana gilbert- Beyoncé Drops Surprise New Song 'Black Parade' on Juneteenth - Rolling Stone 👏🏾 https://t.co/Tr4oMx8jfJ 4 minutes ago

AlottaSweethart

AlottaWarmheart RT @JustJared: Beyonce just dropped a surprise song for #Juneteenth! Listen to #BlackParade now! https://t.co/tFMWYpULqs 6 minutes ago

drdavidjleonard

David J. Leonard RT @SoulistaPhD: Beyoncé Drops Surprise Song ‘Black Parade’ To Benefit Black-Owned Small Businesses On Juneteenth #shmoneyfiles https://t.c… 8 minutes ago

thekrazykrab

Maya V When Beyoncé drops a surprise song on Juneteenth......GOAT shit 13 minutes ago

OMGStacks

Izu ひhiara ☥ Beyoncé Drops Surprise Song ‘Black Parade’ To Benefit Black-Owned Small Businesses On Juneteenth… https://t.co/z567Urbexw 19 minutes ago

SoulistaPhD

Tanisha C. Ford Beyoncé Drops Surprise Song ‘Black Parade’ To Benefit Black-Owned Small Businesses On Juneteenth #shmoneyfiles https://t.co/8pBvTdHshw 20 minutes ago