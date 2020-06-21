Sushant Singh Rajput was to turn producer with self-starring patriotic film Vande Bharatam

Global  

Mid-Day Sunday, 21 June 2020
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was to turn producer with a self-starring patriotic film titled "Vande Bharatam". The script is by Raaj Shaandilyaa and the film was to mark the directorial debut of Sandip Ssingh, who has said he was Sushant's friend and is credited with producing films like "Aligarh", "Sarbjit" and "Bhoomi", and...
