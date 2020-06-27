Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Sandip Ssingh: People created a drama out of his death

Mid-Day Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Bollywood is still reeling in from the devastating news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). While the police have confirmed that *he has died by suicide*, no 'note' was found from his residence. SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara' to release digitally on July 24

Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara' to release digitally on July 24 01:08

 Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara' to release on online streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24. The announcement was made by movie's director Mukesh Chhabra on Twitter. With an aim to honour the legacy of the actor, the streaming platform is making the movie...

Related videos from verified sources

Mouni Roy shares throwback photos with Sushant Singh Rajput [Video]

Mouni Roy shares throwback photos with Sushant Singh Rajput

Actress Mouni Roy on Friday remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput by sharing some pictures on social media.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:41Published
Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' to release digitally [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' to release digitally

The late Sushant Singh Rajputs last film "Dil Bechara" will premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, on July 24.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:32Published
Rajkummar Rao promotes Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' [Video]

Rajkummar Rao promotes Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara'

"You'll be missed Bhai," Rajkummar Rao had written in his social media post on the day Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. Now the actor has taken up the responsibility to promote Sushant's last film..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: ‘People created a drama out of his death,’ says a close friend of the late actor and producer, Sandip Ssingh

 'I was about to go for a bath after I came home from the last rites and I got a few phone calls and messaging asking me why I did not invite them to the...
Bollywood Life

Sushant Singh Rajput was to turn producer with self-starring patriotic film Vande Bharatam

 Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was to turn producer with a self-starring patriotic film titled "Vande Bharatam". The script is by Raaj Shaandilyaa and the film...
Mid-Day

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Sandip Ssingh to make a film titled Vande Bharatam in the loving memory of the late actor

 Vande Bharatam is written by Raaj Shaandilyaa and will be directed by Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Sandip Ssingh.
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this