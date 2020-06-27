Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Sandip Ssingh: People created a drama out of his death
Saturday, 27 June 2020 () Bollywood is still reeling in from the devastating news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). While the police have confirmed that *he has died by suicide*, no 'note' was found from his residence. SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and...
Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara' to release on online streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24. The announcement was made by movie's director Mukesh Chhabra on Twitter. With an aim to honour the legacy of the actor, the streaming platform is making the movie...