Related videos from verified sources Chris Broussard: Kyrie Irving has recognized the power that black athletes have in society



Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss Kyrie Irving. Kyrie is reportedly against the NBA season resuming in Orlando. In a conference call, Kyrie said that quote, “something.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:10 Published 6 days ago Fox News Shows Old Footage Of Protests, Claims It Is Current Footage



The nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd have been incredibly peaceful this week. But Fox News has stuck with visuals and segments focused on instances of rioting and looting. Fox News is.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published 1 week ago 13 Action News presents check to Public Education Fund



13 Action News Vice President and General Manager Chris Way presented a check to the Public Education Foundation to help buy more Chromebooks for Clark County School District students. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:46 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this