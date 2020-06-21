Global  

Senator Tim Scott: I ‘Wish’ Bolton Testified During House’s Trump Impeachment Inquiry (He Voted Against Trial Witnesses)

Mediaite Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Senator *Tim Scott* (R-SC) said he wishes former White House national security adviser *John Bolton* testified before Congress during President *Donald Trump's* impeachment over the Ukraine scandal.
