Senator Tim Scott: I ‘Wish’ Bolton Testified During House’s Trump Impeachment Inquiry (He Voted Against Trial Witnesses)
Sunday, 21 June 2020 () Senator *Tim Scott* (R-SC) said he wishes former White House national security adviser *John Bolton* testified before Congress during President *Donald Trump's* impeachment over the Ukraine scandal.
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton has been repeatedly grilled for refusing to testify in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and save his insights about the Trump administration for..
