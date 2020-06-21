Global  

Prince William & Prince Charles Celebrate Father's Day With Brand New Picture!

Just Jared Sunday, 21 June 2020
Prince William shared a brand new pic with his father, Prince Charles, to celebrate the Father’s Day holiday. The 38-year-old royal is all smiles in the image, snapped by his wife, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, and posted to social media. The post also contains an image of Kate with her father, Michael Middleton, [...]
