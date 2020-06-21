Prince William & Prince Charles Celebrate Father's Day With Brand New Picture!
Sunday, 21 June 2020 () Prince William shared a brand new pic with his father, Prince Charles, to celebrate the Father’s Day holiday. The 38-year-old royal is all smiles in the image, snapped by his wife, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, and posted to social media. The post also contains an image of Kate with her father, Michael Middleton, [...]
The third Sunday of June is celebrated as Father’s Day in most parts of the world. Father’s Day is a celebration of fathers, honouring fatherhood, paternal bonds and the role fathers play in society. This day was first proposed in 1909 to complement Mother’s Day celebrations.
