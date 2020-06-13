Global  

Students say that Holberton School, a coding bootcamp where students don't pay until they get a job, is more like 'Lord of the Flies' than the inclusive educational experience they were promised

Business Insider Saturday, 13 June 2020
Students say that Holberton School, a coding bootcamp where students don't pay until they get a job, is more like 'Lord of the Flies' than the inclusive educational experience they were promised· Holberton School offers a two-year program that promises graduates the skills they need to break into the tech industry. And rather than traditional tuition, students repay a percentage of their future income to Holberton after they get a job that pays at least $40,000 a year.
· The school counts VC firms like Trinity...
Video credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Martin County School District asks for volunteers to help make masks for students, teachers

Martin County School District asks for volunteers to help make masks for students, teachers 01:49

 School leaders in Martin County are doing their best to prepare kids coming back to school this fall. They're asking volunteers to help with making masks for students and teachers.

