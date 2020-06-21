Global  

Gwen Stefani Thanks Blake Shelton For Helping Her Raise Her Sons in Sweet Father's Day Post

Just Jared Sunday, 21 June 2020
Gwen Stefani is making sure that Blake Shelton is getting some praise for Father’s Day this year. In a sweet post on her Instagram, the 50-year-old singer expressed her thanks to her boyfriend Blake, 44, for his help in raising them. “Happy father’s day @blakeshelton,” the singer shared in the caption. “Thank u for helping [...]
News video: Father's Day: Know about the significance & history of this special day: Watch | Oneindia News

Father's Day: Know about the significance & history of this special day: Watch | Oneindia News 01:15

 The third Sunday of June is celebrated as Father’s Day in most parts of the world. Father’s Day is a celebration of fathers, honouring fatherhood, paternal bonds and the role fathers play in society. This day was first proposed in 1909 to complement Mother’s Day celebrations. On this day...

Aurora VFW Post 3631 back from the brink, reopens with help from 'Contact7 Gives' viewers [Video]

Aurora VFW Post 3631 back from the brink, reopens with help from 'Contact7 Gives' viewers

The VFW Post in Aurora, which was on the verge of having to close permanently because of the pandemic, re-opened Saturday, thanks in part to some loyal Denver7 viewers.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:54Published
5 fun things to do for Father's Day [Video]

5 fun things to do for Father's Day

It's Father's Day weekend so here are some ideas to tell day you love him.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 03:04Published
Blake's Celebrates Father's Day [Video]

Blake's Celebrates Father's Day

Blake's Celebrates Father's Day

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 04:19Published

Gwen Stefani wishes Blake Shelton a happy Father's Day, thanks him for helping to 'raise' her sons

 Blake Shelton is celebrating Father's Day with girlfriend Gwen Stefani.
FOXNews.com


