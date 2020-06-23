Global  

Bubba Wallace’s Girlfriend, Amanda Carter Is Becoming an Outspoken Voice for Social Justice

Tuesday, 23 June 2020
Amanda Carter is earning praise and winning fans for being an outspoken supporter of racial justice and her boyfriend, Bubba Wallace’s activism. The NASCAR driver is taking a stand for social justice and some factions of NASCAR followers have not taken kindly to it. As a result, Wallace and his team became victims of a […]

The post Bubba Wallace’s Girlfriend, Amanda Carter Is Becoming an Outspoken Voice for Social Justice appeared first on Earn The Necklace.
Video credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Noose Found In Bubba Wallace’s Garage

Noose Found In Bubba Wallace’s Garage 00:51

 Wallace is the only Black driver currently competing in NASCAR’s elite cup series.

Related videos from verified sources

NASCAR Rallies Around Bubba Wallace as FBI Investigates Noose [Video]

NASCAR Rallies Around Bubba Wallace as FBI Investigates Noose

As federal authorities descended on Talladega Superspeedway on Monday to investigate the discovery of a noose in Wallace's garage stall, the entire industry rallied around the Cup Series' only Black..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:45Published
NASCAR Investigating Noose Found in Bubba Wallace's Talladega Garage [Video]

NASCAR Investigating Noose Found in Bubba Wallace's Talladega Garage

NASCAR Investigating Noose Found in Bubba Wallace's Talladega Garage The noose was discovered by members of Wallace's team on Sunday afternoon. NASCAR Statement, via Yahoo! Sports NASCAR says it has..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:02Published
New social justice fund established [Video]

New social justice fund established

The Community Foundation of Oneida and Herkimer Counties has created the Racial Justice and Equity Fund to support the efforts to advance equality and social justice.

Credit: WKTVPublished

