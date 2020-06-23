Bubba Wallace’s Girlfriend, Amanda Carter Is Becoming an Outspoken Voice for Social Justice



Related videos from verified sources NASCAR Rallies Around Bubba Wallace as FBI Investigates Noose



As federal authorities descended on Talladega Superspeedway on Monday to investigate the discovery of a noose in Wallace's garage stall, the entire industry rallied around the Cup Series' only Black.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:45 Published 13 hours ago NASCAR Investigating Noose Found in Bubba Wallace's Talladega Garage



NASCAR Investigating Noose Found in Bubba Wallace's Talladega Garage The noose was discovered by members of Wallace's team on Sunday afternoon. NASCAR Statement, via Yahoo! Sports NASCAR says it has.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:02 Published 17 hours ago New social justice fund established



The Community Foundation of Oneida and Herkimer Counties has created the Racial Justice and Equity Fund to support the efforts to advance equality and social justice. Credit: WKTV Published 21 hours ago

Tweets about this