Late Night Roundup: The Hosts Rip Trump’s ‘Humiliating’ Tulsa Rally Crowd: ‘I’ve Seen Less Empty Seats At An Improv Show’
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () Late-night hosts Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Seth Meyers all had a blast ripping President Donald Trump's "humiliating" Tulsa rally attendance on Monday night.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday warned protesters that they would face a 'different scene' at his weekend re-election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a threat that his campaign later said was not directed at peaceful demonstrators. This report produced by Chris Dignam.