Late Night Roundup: The Hosts Rip Trump’s ‘Humiliating’ Tulsa Rally Crowd: ‘I’ve Seen Less Empty Seats At An Improv Show’

Mediaite Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Late-night hosts Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Seth Meyers all had a blast ripping President Donald Trump's "humiliating" Tulsa rally attendance on Monday night. 
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump threatens protesters ahead of Tulsa rally

Trump threatens protesters ahead of Tulsa rally 02:03

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday warned protesters that they would face a 'different scene' at his weekend re-election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a threat that his campaign later said was not directed at peaceful demonstrators. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Secret Service Agents Self-Quarantine Before, After Trump's Tulsa Campaign Rally [Video]

Secret Service Agents Self-Quarantine Before, After Trump's Tulsa Campaign Rally

Business Insider reports a number of Secret Service agents and staff have been ordered to self-quarantine. The news comes in light of President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Secret Service Agents To Quarantine After Trump’s Tulsa Rally [Video]

Secret Service Agents To Quarantine After Trump’s Tulsa Rally

Secret Service agents are being told to self-quarantine after two officers test positive for COVID-19.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:47Published
Dozens Of Secret Service Agents Must Quarantine Following Trump's Tulsa Rally [Video]

Dozens Of Secret Service Agents Must Quarantine Following Trump's Tulsa Rally

Dozens of Secret Service agents must be quarantined following President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The mass quarantine has resulted in the decision to test all Secret Service agents..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

