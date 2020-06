Madisons CPC Prince William ‘has forgiven’ his father Prince Charles ‘for the mistakes of the past,’ royal expert claims… https://t.co/JUEuHMRFaS 5 minutes ago Aliceu! Prince William ‘has forgiven’ his father Prince Charles ‘for the mistakes of the past,’ royal expert claims https://t.co/QeIFPBXoFG 8 minutes ago voiceofthehwy Prince William ‘has forgiven’ his father Prince Charles ‘for the mistakes of the past,’ royal expert claims https://t.co/F3ZlJY0nqV 21 minutes ago 📰The_News_DIVA📰 Prince William has forgiven his father for the 'mistakes of the past' and 'woken up to the fact Charles has been as… https://t.co/14UgWmkryW 34 minutes ago ZENITH NEWS® UK DAILY MAIL is reporting: Prince William has 'forgiven his father for the mistakes of the past' https://t.co/YllP18MFc3 1 hour ago eleish harvey 🇬🇧 🌻 #RiseAbove🌻 Prince William has 'forgiven his father for the mistakes of the past' https://t.co/P5I36EM3Cb via https://t.co/Sd1uqFKzlC 2 hours ago Just Pepe Le James McLean #IntelligenceDivison0111 RT @RobertPlamer: 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Oh, where to begin? Prince William has 'forgiven his father for the mistakes of the past': https://t.co/kV8CbNftWq 3 hours ago Robert K. Plamer 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Oh, where to begin? Prince William has 'forgiven his father for the mistakes of the past': https://t.co/kV8CbNftWq 3 hours ago