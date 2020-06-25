Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kendall Jenner Wears Makeup From Kylie Cosmetics Collab & 'Not Much Else' in Sultry Pics!

Just Jared Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Kendall Jenner is modeling her new Kendall X Kylie makeup collab! The 24-year-old model took to Instagram on Wednesday (June 24) to a share a couple of super hot pics while posing in tiger-print lingerie while wearing makeup from her upcoming collab with Kylie Cosmetics. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner “Wearing [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Kylie and Kendall Jenner tease new collection

Kylie and Kendall Jenner tease new collection 00:39

 Siblings Kylie and Kendall Jenner have teased their new make up collection, debuting on June 26.

Related videos from verified sources

Kylie Jenner and Stormi shot a Vogue cover at home on an iPhone [Video]

Kylie Jenner and Stormi shot a Vogue cover at home on an iPhone

The makeup mogul and her 2-year-old daughter had an at-home photo session for Vogue Czechoslovakia amid the pandemic.Jenner shared the groundbreaking image to Instagram.She also graciously gave her 181..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:55Published
Kylie Jenner Massive Pink Jet Revealed By Khloe Kardashian [Video]

Kylie Jenner Massive Pink Jet Revealed By Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian shares a preview of Kylie Jenner's massive pink jet from Global Express. Plus, Kendall Jenner speaks on her dreams of joining the Olympics for horse back riding. #KylieJenner..

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:27Published
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi front cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia [Video]

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi front cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the cover image of Vogue Czechoslovakia which features herself and her daughter Stormi.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Kendall Jenner Models Her Kendall X Kylie Make-Up Collab While Lounging in Bed!

 Kendall Jenner is modeling from home! The 24-year-old model took to her Instagram to share a couple shots of herself lounging in bed while wearing tiger-print...
Just Jared Jr


Tweets about this

Iam_like_psffff

TayLor of the BeLLa GirLs Kendall Jenner Wears Makeup from Kylie Cosmetics Collab and 'Not Much Else' in Sultry Bedroom Snaps https://t.co/FJCNTuluav 7 hours ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Kendall Jenner Wears Makeup From Kylie Cosmetics Collab & 'Not Much Else' in Sultry Pics! https://t.co/iqv4pBNuvn via @JustJared 15 hours ago

monkey_viral

Official Page of MonkeyViral.com #Kendall Jenner Wears Makeup From Her Kylie Cosmetics Collab & Lingerie – Hollywood Life is now trending on… https://t.co/P6P6GDy87g 1 day ago

VilmaCeder

Vilma Ceder RT @people: Kendall Jenner Wears Makeup from Kylie Cosmetics Collab and 'Not Much Else' in Sultry Bedroom Snaps​ https://t.co/1X6fodK7Rh 1 day ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Kendall Jenner Wears Makeup From Kylie Cosmetics Collab & 'Not Much Else' in Sultry Pics! 1 day ago

IntrenzDotCom

Intrenz.com Kendall Jenner Wears Her New Makeup Collab With Kylie Jenner & ‘Not Much Else’ In Sexy New Pics https://t.co/AHuU0c7iFF 1 day ago

celeb_detective

Celebrity Detective Kendall Jenner Wears Her New Makeup Collab With Kylie Jenner & ‘Not Much Else’ In Sexy New Pics https://t.co/KH09zekwXP 1 day ago

newslanes

Newslanes Kendall Jenner Wears Her New Makeup Collab With Kylie Jenner & ‘Not Much Else’ In Sexy New Pics https://t.co/B5Xlkze3NW 2 days ago