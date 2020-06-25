Arjun Kapoor trolled mercilessly for replacing Sushant Singh Rajput in Mohit Suri's Half Girlfriend

Irrfan's son Babil- Stand up for what's right without using Sushant's demise as an excuse



Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil has a suggestion for those who have opened up on nepotism after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. In a new Instagram post, Babil says those who want to stand up for.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 02:11 Published 21 hours ago

Lauren Gottlieb shares old chat with Sushant Singh Rajput



Actress and dancer Lauren Gottlieb has shared screenshots of a conversation with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in which he opened up on making his place in Bollywood with his "average look and.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 02:25 Published 2 days ago