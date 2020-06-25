Global  

Arjun Kapoor trolled mercilessly for replacing Sushant Singh Rajput in Mohit Suri's Half Girlfriend

Mid-Day Thursday, 25 June 2020
Chetan Bhagat's five-year-old tweet announcing Sushant Singh Rajput's casting in Half Girlfriend, based on his book, did the rounds of social media on Wednesday. "So happy to share Sushant Singh Rajput will play the lead in Mohit Suri's directorial venture, Half Girlfriend. Shooting begins 2016," the author had posted on November...
