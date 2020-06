Andy Vermaut Kate Middleton would have ‘to be superhuman not to feel the pressure’ as future queen consort, author says… https://t.co/VBPPUJPx6S 7 minutes ago Kimberly Leasure RT @people: Kate Middleton 'Would Have to Be Superhuman Not to Feel the Pressure' as Future Queen https://t.co/1lVaVRTSnx https://t.co/keoH… 16 minutes ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @people: Kate Middleton 'Would Have to Be Superhuman Not to Feel the Pressure' as Future Queen​ https://t.co/j2ZbH2YRB6 9 hours ago Barb Anderson Kate Middleton 'Would Have to Be Superhuman Not to Feel the Pressure' as Future Queen https://t.co/lC8L3atIx8 12 hours ago ET Canada Kate Middleton would "have to be superhuman not to feel the pressure" after Harry and Meghan's royal exit, sources… https://t.co/iOEYGeXQoK 15 hours ago Teta Kate Middleton 'Would Have to Be Superhuman Not to Feel the Pressure' as Future Queen https://t.co/7BJEzbvKc0 16 hours ago Peacebird RT @OverByTheRiver: Kate Middleton, Future Queen, is ready for the future. https://t.co/nxLuMsFjrB 17 hours ago