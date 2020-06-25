Cristina Bayardelle Is the Stunning Athlete Engaged to Madison Cawthorn Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Cristina Bayardelle has the spotlight on her since her fiancé is on the path to become the youngest Congressman in the US. Madison Cawthorn defeated the President Trump-endorsed candidate, Lynda Bennett, in North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District Republican Primary. While she is not often seen on the campaign trail, Bayardelle has shown her support for her […]



The post Cristina Bayardelle Is the Stunning Athlete Engaged to Madison Cawthorn appeared first on Earn The Necklace. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this