|
Cristina Bayardelle Is the Stunning Athlete Engaged to Madison Cawthorn
Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Cristina Bayardelle has the spotlight on her since her fiancé is on the path to become the youngest Congressman in the US. Madison Cawthorn defeated the President Trump-endorsed candidate, Lynda Bennett, in North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District Republican Primary. While she is not often seen on the campaign trail, Bayardelle has shown her support for her […]
The post Cristina Bayardelle Is the Stunning Athlete Engaged to Madison Cawthorn appeared first on Earn The Necklace.
|
|
|
|
Tweets about this