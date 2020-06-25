Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill in 'Enola Holmes' - First Look Photos! Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Check out these first look photos at Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes! Here’s a synopsis of the show: England, 1884 – a world on the brink of change. On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes (Brown) wakes to find that her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment [...] 👓 View full article

