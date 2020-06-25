Global  

Gerard Butler's 'Greenland' Trailer Debuts Ahead of August Release Date - Watch Now!

Just Jared Thursday, 25 June 2020
The trailer for the upcoming thriller Greenland is here! Here’s a synopsis of the upcoming film: A family fights for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news [...]
News video: Greenland with Gerard Butler - Official Trailer

Greenland with Gerard Butler - Official Trailer 02:28

 Check out the official trailer for the disaster thriller movie Greenland, directed by Ric Roman Waugh. It stars Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Scott Glenn, Andrew Bachelor and David Denman. Greenland Release Date: August 14, 2020 Are you excited for Greenland? Be the critic on Fan Reviews!

