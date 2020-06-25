Gerard Butler's 'Greenland' Trailer Debuts Ahead of August Release Date - Watch Now!
Thursday, 25 June 2020 () The trailer for the upcoming thriller Greenland is here! Here’s a synopsis of the upcoming film: A family fights for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news [...]
Check out the official trailer for the disaster thriller movie Greenland, directed by Ric Roman Waugh. It stars Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Scott Glenn, Andrew Bachelor and David Denman.
Greenland Release Date: August 14, 2020
