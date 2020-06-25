Gerard Butler's 'Greenland' Trailer Debuts Ahead of August Release Date - Watch Now!

KP RT @CultureCrave: Comets are coming to destroy Earth in first trailer for ‘Greenland’ ☄️ The film stars Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, a… 1 minute ago

Paw Paw RT @LightsCameraPod: Trailer for a new Gerard Butler disaster movie, ‘Greenland’. Thoughts? https://t.co/EIBprEppDp 5 minutes ago

HRH Countess Stacie RT @EW: A comet is coming for Earth (and Gerard Butler) in 'Greenland' trailer. https://t.co/tGXPMrEfO3 6 minutes ago

Bleeding Cool Gerard Butler battles the apocalypse yet again in the trailer for new disaster film #Greenland, out August 14th. https://t.co/77DT6wDPBw 7 minutes ago

Helen Wright RT @DEADLINE: ‘Greenland’: First Trailer For Gerard Butler Apocalyptic Action-Thriller Set For August Release https://t.co/I8OwlCLGH8 https… 8 minutes ago

Leví RT @NextBestPicture: What do you all think of the trailer for GREENLAND starring Gerard Butler? #GreenlandMovie #FilmTwitter https://t.co/B… 11 minutes ago

the majestik mØØse 🎬 | BLM RT @MoviesMatrix: Watch this new trailer for 'Greenland', featuring Gerard Butler as he fights for his family's survival as an apocalyptic… 12 minutes ago