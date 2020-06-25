Global  

Gerard Butler Outruns a Comet Destroying the Earth in First ‘Greenland’ Trailer (Video)

The Wrap Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Gerard Butler Outruns a Comet Destroying the Earth in First ‘Greenland’ Trailer (Video)“The sky is on fire,” Gerard Butler’s young son says in the first trailer for “Greenland,” a disaster thriller in which Butler, along with the rest of humanity, tries to escape a massive comet that threatens to make all life on Earth extinct.

“Angel Has Fallen” director Ric Roman Waugh reteams with the action star in “Greenland.” The title refers to the county that Butler is determined to evacuate his family to. Underground bunkers there are rumored to protect people from impact when a massive comet will collide with the planet in a matter of hours.

And as he races against the clock, we get to see Butler driving a pickup truck as he hopes to avoid small fragments of the comet that are raining down all around him and causing havoc.

*Also Read:* Gerard Butler to Star in Action Film 'Kandahar' From 'Angel Has Fallen' Director Ric Roman Waugh

“I swear I will get my family into that bunker,” Butler says in the trailer. “Seek shelter immediately,” an automated warning broadcast blares over the end.

“Greenland” stars Butler, Morena Baccarin, Roger Dale Floyd, Scott Glenn, David Denman, Hope Davis, Andrew Bachelor and Joshua Mikel. Butler is also a producer with Basil Iwanyk and Alan Siegel.

STXfilms is releasing “Greenland” theatrically on August 14, pushing it back slightly after originally slating it for release on July 31. Watch the first trailer for the film above.

Video credit: Movie Trailer News - Published
News video: Gerard Butler In 'Greenland' First Trailer

Gerard Butler In 'Greenland' First Trailer 02:29

 Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Scott Glenn and more star in this first trailer for 'Greenland'. A family struggles for survival in the face of a cataclysmic natural disaster. This trailer is in HD.

Greenland movie (2020) - Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin [Video]

Greenland movie (2020) - Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin

Greenland movie trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: A family fights for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:39Published
Greenland with Gerard Butler - Official Trailer [Video]

Greenland with Gerard Butler - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the disaster thriller movie Greenland, directed by Ric Roman Waugh. It stars Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Scott Glenn, Andrew Bachelor and David..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:28Published
Gerard Butler shares acting tips with children in new charity film [Video]

Gerard Butler shares acting tips with children in new charity film

Mandatory credit: Mary's Meals UK Actor Gerard Butler teaches a maths lesson, plants crops in a school garden, and shares acting tips with children in a new charity film. The actor travelled to Liberia..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

